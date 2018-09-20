Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 20 September 2018

The death has occurred of Brendan Conachy of Ashbrook, Tom Bellew Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after a long illness on 19th September 2018.

Brendan, much loved husband of the late Mary (née Berrill) and dear father of Linda, Paul and Mairead and loving partner of Evelyn.

Deeply regretted by his son, daughters, grandchildren Calum, Conor, Sophie and Kylan, sons in law Gavin and Sean, daughter in law Ciara, partner, brothers Sean, Michael, and Patsy, sisters Carol, Ann, and Tina, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and all Dundalk F.C. supporters.

Reposing at his home from 12pm until 9pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning to St Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning, please.

May He Rest In Peace