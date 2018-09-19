Dundalk grans get inked for charity

Dundalk pensioners, Dolores Waller (65) and Lily Barnacle (74) recently found themselves sitting in a tattoo parlour in Dublin's Temple Bar getting 'inked up' as part of ALONE's 'Bucket Listers' project to help fight ageism.

The pair of best friends had been involved in the ALONE Ladies Choir in Dundalk and decided that they'd like to give something back to the charity that had helped them in so many ways over the past few years.

Niamh Gannon (The Ink Factory) and Lily Barnacle

Lily, whose second husband died over forty years ago, says she is currently looking forward to her first warm winter in years.

“My house was in a bad, bad way. We used to sit with our coats on inside, “ she explains.

But after an ALONE representative came to Lily's home and assisted her with applications for a Housing Application Grant and the Housing Aid for Older People Grant, the situation has changed for the better.

Dolores, who is originally from Newry also found the charity to be a huge help in getting herself out and about again after struggling with loneliness as she aged.

Niamh Gannon and Dolores Waller

So when ALONE put the call out that they were looking for five pensioners to get a tattoo to raise awareness about social isolation for the elderly and raise some much- needed funds for the charity, Deloroes jumped at the chance.

Lily, who maintained: “If the Lord wanted pictures on my skin, I would have been born with them” eventually changed her mind and decided to rise to the challenge alongside her pal.

The pair opted for sentimental designs - Lily got her two late husband's initials on her arm along with a small heart and

Dolores got the word Michelle and a heart in honour of her goddaughter who died in 'tragic circumstances'.

And it seems the experience, which pushed both of the women out of their comfort zones, was a thoroughly enjoyable one.

So what's next on the list for this Dundalk duo? “Skydiving is on my bucket list. I'm a daredevil! And I'd love to go back to Krakow and Lourdes,” says Lily. Dolores says she's also keen to get back to the holy shrine in France.

Lily adds with a laugh: “Ah sure you wouldn't know what we'd be up to next!”



Donate via: www.alone.ie/bucketlist

ALONE's Dundalk branch, which is located in Seatown, Dundalk are always looking for volunteers. For more information see: www.alone.ie