Dundalk court told no room for boy in family’s emergency accommodation

The mum of a 15 year old homeless boy who is in custody in Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus because there is no room for him in his family’s emergency accommodation, is due to apply shortly to Louth County Council’s housing waiting list, Dundalk district court heard last week.

The court had been told by the Defence solicitor a week earlier that the boy was separated from his family “as a result of homelessness only,” and not as a result of his mother not wanting him.

The court heard the 15 year old – who is charged with eight offences including burglary and assaults, had been staying in unsecured hostel accommodation in Dublin.

The Defence solicitor described it as “a homeless matter,” and argued her client had done “nothing to warrant going into custody” while the boy himself told the court he did not want to go to Oberstown where had been before.

Signing on conditions had been imposed as part of his bail, but the court heard the teen had not signed on at the Garda station in question since the ninth of October last, and since the 8th of August he had gone missing and breached his curfew 19 times – on one occasion for four days.

The State objected to bail due to concerns for the boy’s safety and Judge John Coughlan remanded him in custody to Oberstown Children’s Detention Centre.

Last Wednesday Dundalk district court heard that the teen’s mum will be applying to Louth County Council for housing and will come off the local authority list where she is currently registered.

The Defence barrister said she was eager to ensure that they don’t hit a brick wall – where the boy’s family is housed and he can’t be accommodated as she said he is lucky to have the support of his family and his mum only wants the best for him.

The court also heard how the care team assigned to the boy is working to meet his needs.

It also emerged that the teen had heroin in his system when he was admitted to Oberstown last week, which had not been the case during his previous stay there.

On his admission then he had been taking tablets and cannabis.

Judge Coughlan further remanded the teen in custody and adjourned the case to Drogheda district court on the fifth of October.