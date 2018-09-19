Dundalk man admits to theft of almost €1,500 worth of tools

A 36 year old man, who Dundalk District Court heard wanted to go to jail to get treatment for a problem with cannabis, had his case adjourned instead last week to see if he is a suitable candidate for the drugs court.

Peter McGlanaghey with an address at Assumption Place, Dundalk was prosecuted for two burglaries at separate addresses in Earlsfort, Blackrock on August fifth last and with causing criminal damage to the two properties.

He admitted the theft of almost €1,500 worth of tools and electrical cables in a burglary at one address at Donore, Earlsfort and stealing €140 euro worth of construction tools from another.

He also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage in gaining entry to both houses through a patio door and window.

The Defence solicitor told the court ‘rather strangely’ his client wanted to plead guilty to all charges so he could get treatment while in prison for a drug addiction.

He explained the accused “had a cannabis problem in the past and it’s come back and he’s concerned about it” and added his client is not happy with how he’s dealing with society at the moment.

The case was put back so the accused could speak to the Probation Officer and when it was recalled later in the Judge John Coughlan adjourned the case to the 16th of January for an updated report with a view to the accused being considered as a candidate for the drugs court.

The judge added “Anyone who asks for help will get it”.