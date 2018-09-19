LOUTH WEATHER: 'avoid any unnecessary travel'

Local weather expert Louth Weather has warned that Storm Ali is currently at its strongest and has pleaded with people not to travel over the next couple of hours.

"We're now entering the strongest part of this storm. My advice is to avoid any unnecessary travel over the next two hours or so. Stay safe."

Storm Ali is battering most of Ireland today, with the North and north west being particularly badly hit. However, Louth and Dundalk have not been spared either, with reports of trees down and damage to houses across the county.

