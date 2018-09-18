Cork singer John Spillane set for gig in Dundalk Goal

Regardless of any football rivalries that exist between Dundalk and Cork, there’s one Cork man guaranteed to make lovers of good music in Dundalk smile. The mighty John Spillane takes to the stage in The Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol, this Saturday 22 September at 8.30pm.

John will be supported on the night by Forkhill singer/songwriter Briege Murphy. Briege is a songwriter of contemporary folk with a love of Irish traditional songs.

Briege Murphy has recorded 5 albums of her own work and also one of traditional music and American folk covers. She has received a "Keeper of the Tradition" award for her contribution to the culture of her county and country from the late Tommy

Makem and has won "Best Female Bard", at the Bard of Armagh, a humorous poetry competition.

Tickets are €20 and are available from the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on 042 9328887 or www.oriel centre.ie.