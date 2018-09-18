What's on in Dundalk for Culture Night 2018

With just a few days to go until this year's Culture Night 2018, the details of events taking place around Dundalk are here.

Culture Night sees venues and public spaces across Ireland, open their doors to host a programme of free late-night entertainment, as part of a celebration of arts, heritage, and culture. Now in its thirteenth year, Culture Night returns on Fri September 21st, 2018.

An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk has a host of events lined up, with something taking place for all the family. The night kicks off at 6 pm with live music in the foyer until 8 pm.

From 6-7 pm, there is a Family Hangout with free face painting for all the family with Linda McConville.

Action drawing with artist in residence Sean McGuill takes place from 6 to 8 pm - this is suitable for ages 6+.

The Family Hangout from 6-9 pm also includes Backstage tours, with An Táin Arts Centre's Director Paul Hayes giving tours of the theatre.

From 7.00pm - 8.00pm a Writing Workshop, with Rachel Mulholland takes place. The facilitated writing group with local writer Rachel Mulholland is based on Michael Harding’s book "On Tuesdays I’m a Buddhist".

Then from 7.30pm - 8.30pm there is natural crafting, with Linda McConville. Suitable for ages 8+, you can make your own mobile or windchime with found and natural materials.

Finally, from 8.00pm - 11.00pm there is an open studio and reception, with artist in residence Sean McGuill.

Sean will host an open studio, displaying some work in progress and artwork made during his Summer residency.

Taking place at the Hill of Faughart, local up-and-coming music trio L'arry will perform a special acoustic set at the Hill of Faughart on September 21st, to coincide with Culture Night. L'arry will play at 5.30 pm, admission is free.

In Dundalk Library from 6.30-9pm Len Graham, the recipient of the TG4 Gradam Amhránaí traditional singer of the year 2002 will perform Tall Tales and Musical Stories from the Irish Tradition.

His performance will include Irish songs in English and Irish on many subjects and stories from the Irish Countryside mingled with some poems.

Creative Spark Print Studio will be running a Drop In and Print event from 7pm to 9pm in association with the Art as Exchange group using paper-cut screen-printing techniques. This is a free event but booking is essential.

Finally, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Craobh Dhún Dealgan host a session of music, song and dance at the Oriel Centre,

Dundalk starting at 8pm. To find out more about all Culture Night 2018 events go to www.culturenight.ie