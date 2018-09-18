Irish Water releases road closure map for parents of Bay Estate N.S. Dundalk pupils

Irish Water has released a map which reveals the traffic flow management system which will be in place in Bay Estate for the next 16 weeks.

The map will be of particular interest to parents of children attending Bay Estate N.S., which is in the centre of the roadworks.

Hazelwood Avenue is due to close from tomorrow morning so that Coras Pipelines can update sewerage systems in Bay Estate on behalf of Irish Water.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat last Thursday Bay Estate N.S. Principal Martina Rafferty said: "We have 750 pupils here. Our school is in the centre of Bay Estate and there is very heavy traffic here at times.

"My main concern is for the safety of the children. We want to have the road traffic management plan in place ahead of time so that we can reduce any mishaps and minimise disruption for local residents in the estate."

Ms. Rafferty has also contacted members of Dundalk Gardai to police road traffic safety during the road closure.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said: "Irish Water, working in partnership with Louth County Council, intends to carry out important upgrade works to the sewer network in the Hazelwood Avenue, Bay Estate, Dundalk. Córas Pipeline Services Limited is working on behalf of Irish Water to deliver this project."

"Irish Water expects these works to last for approximately 16 weeks. During the works, a road closure traffic management system will be in place with a dedicated diversion route.

"Local access will be maintained and we will be in direct contact with each affected residence along the route. Our intention is to carry out the engineering works while minimising customer disruption, however, there will inevitably be some impact on your access and we appreciate your cooperation and understanding. For further information regarding the works please contact the project team or Córas Pipeline Services Limited on 01 697 8155, 087 693 1002 or info@coras.ie."