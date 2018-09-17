Condemnation of vandalism at Louth church

Local Councillor Pearse McGeough has condemned those responsible for the vandalism which took place recently at the Church of Ireland in Castlebellingham.

Cllr McGeough said: “there was no rhyme or reason for this. A wire guard was pulled away from the window and several panes of glass were smashed which of course will have to be replaced at a cost, just for the sake of mindless people ‘having a laugh’. That is just not good enough.”

Cllr McGeough also asked that people “respect the fact that Church grounds are sacred. I would ask that people not congregate there at the weekends using the porch entrance as shelter. There have been reports of visiting relatives feeling apprehensive as they come to visit their loved ones in the graveyard due to boisterous and anti-social behaviour around the porch. The porch area often has to be washed down before church services can be held on a Sunday morning.”

Cllr McGeough asked if anyone has any knowledge of the vandalism caused at the church to please contact the Gardaí in Castlebellingham. “This is a good community and we all live together and respect each other. Let’s not allow a few mindless people to ruin that.”