Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday 16 September 2018

The death has occurred of Caroline Gray (née McCusker) of Marlmount Green, Haggardstown, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Louth County Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Caroline, much loved wife of Johnny, devoted mother to Alex and Georgia and cherished daughter of Gerry and Helen. Caroline will be sadly missed by her brothers Brian and Barry, parents in-law Thomas and Margaret, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Gerry Bell of Patrick Tierney Crescent, Castletown Road and formerly Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary Anne. Predeceased by his sisters Anne (Murphy) and Margaret (Hutchinson) and nephews David and Gerard (Hutchinson).

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing partner Caroline, brothers Jack, Noel and Joey, sisters Kathleen, Celine, Mary and Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

May he Rest in Peace







