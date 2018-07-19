Louth TD calls out Facebook for ethics breaches following CH4 documentary

Louth and East Meath TD Fergus O'Dowd, has expressed his deep concern following the shocking revelations revealed on a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary which aired on Tuesday night.

In the documentary, a Dispatches reporter went undercover at Facebook's headquarters in Dublin and recorded training sessions for content moderators at the social network.

O'Dowd said: "The wide-spread condemnation of the details outlined in the programme will raise many vital conversations to look at ethics on social media platforms, my party colleague and Chairperson of the Communications, Climate Change and Environment has requested Facebook executives and the Irish Data Protection Commissioner to appear before the Oireachtas Communications Committee following the revelations.

"As Facebook is headquartered in Dublin, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner has responsibility for the protection of citizens’ data across the whole of Europe."

"Social media can be a positive platform but revenue cannot and will not be tolerated for such reprehensible outcomes."

"The disturbing details arising from the programme gives rise to much-needed discussions we need to have to strengthen protections for children following the posting of abusive or violent content."

The Louth TD added: "There needs to be clear and concise policies and procedures in place including an appropriate procedure to report such content to the Gardai and for the Gardai to have any necessary access to details that can track and take action on child abuse suspects. The protection of a child must be front and fore in these circumstances.

"I recently circulated a Cyber Bullying booklet to hundreds of parents in the county and the response has been so strong that I have decided to organise a public meeting to discuss Cyber Bullying and Social Media Abuse in more detail with specialist speakers."