Kids forced to jump clear of speeding Dundalk motorist (21)

Children who were playing in the street of a local housing estate, had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit after a motorist took off at speed, a garda told Dundalk District Court last week.

The officer gave evidence of seeing Bernard Joyce of Clontygora Court, Dundalk driving in Aghameen Park just before 4pm on August 18th last, before the 21-year -old turned into his estate.

He said the accused had driven-off “well over” the 30 kilometre per hour speed limit in the area, after the blue lights were activated on the patrol car.

The Defence solicitor told the court that her client had just bought the car and had put the garda on his phone to speak to the seller.

Presiding, Judge John Coughlan noted if he convicted Mr. Joyce of dangerous driving he would also have to disqualify him from diving for a period of time.

He instead fined him €50 each for the offences of careless driving and driving without insurance.