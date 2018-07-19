ESB customers across two locations in Dundalk left without power this morning

ESB customers across two separate locations in Dundalk are experiencing electricity outages this morning.

67 customers in the Ramparts area of town were left without power since 9:11 am today. Services are expected to be returned to this area at around 12:45pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, another 381 customers in the Faughart/Kilcurry area were left without power since 8:55 am this morning - services will resume at 12:30pm.

Customers in a third area in Dundalk were also left without power

We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.

For updates see: www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/