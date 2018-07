Gardai in Dundalk are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of missing 17-year-old boy Dylan Lavele.

He has been missing from Gyles' Quay Dundalk since July 14th.

Dylan is described as being 5'10" tall, of slim build with brown eyes and fair hair with a black patch.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Gardai on 042 93 88400.