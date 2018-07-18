Dundalk/Newry Samaritans seek volunteers

Newry/ Dundalk Samaritans

Could you touch another person's life when it really matters? Help another person to discuss their feelings either by phone, email, text or even face-to-face.

Last year Newry/Dundalk Samaritans responded to 25,633 phone calls, replied to 2,225 emails and 4179 text messages and met face-to-face with 30 callers.

We also reach out to out local community by visiting schools, colleges and workplaces. With so much happening, we're constantly looking for new volunteers to give three to four hours a week.

We will shortly be having an information/open night to provide those with an interest in Samaritans the opportunity to learn more about our work.

If you feel you may be interested in volunteering with Samaritans then please leave your contact details as follows:

Visit www.samaritans.org where you will find the link 'Volunteer with us' on the tool bar.

Or email Aidan at newrysamaritans@hotmail.com