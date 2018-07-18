Theresa May to visit border areas tomorrow in Brexit reassurance visit

British PM Theresa May will be making a two-day visit to Northern Ireland and Irish border this week.

Earlier today Downing Street confirmed that May will be landing in Northern Ireland tomorrow, but she will also make a trip to the border areas.

A spokeswoman for Theresa May said that the PM will be meeting business people at the border to listen to their views on the UK quitting the European Union to hear “what working, living and trading across the border means to them”.

She will also meet young people in Belfast to hear about their visions for Northern Ireland's future.

The purpose of the trip appears to be for May to establish her “commitment to the union and a Brexit that works for the whole United Kingdom”.

During the trip she is also expected to say that there will be no hard border with the Republic and that there will be no border down the Irish Sea.

May will also meet with Northern Irish political parties to engage in talks about restoring the power-sharing Northern Executive.