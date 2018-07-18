Louth TD questions 'massive refurbishment' of old customs checkpoint in Dundalk

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has asked the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe if he is preparing for the re-opening of the old Revenue / Customs check-point at Newry Road, Dundalk which is undergoing a massive refurbishment at present.

“With this week’s events at Westminster eliminating the solution to the Irish border question, the EU will refuse to agree to a withdrawal agreement arguing that the Irish Border question needs to be agreed in the divorce deal, otherwise it threatens the EU's single market.,” said Breathnach.

“Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been adamant all along that there can be no Brexit deal without a backstop to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“Taoiseach Varadkar still describes the no-deal outcome as unlikely, but he said preparations were necessary because "we can't make assumptions that the withdrawal agreement will get through Westminster".

“Money is obviously being spent on the refurbishment of the old Revenue / Customs check-point and our Government needs to be stronger now more than ever to prevent the re-opening of hard border check-points, which as we know, would be disastrous not only for the border region, but for the entire island of Ireland.