Cracker of a lineup announced for Blackrock Film Festival

The festival takes place between August 22nd and August 26th

The line up for Blackrock Film Festival has been announced and the list is seriously impressive. 

Films including The Quiet Man, Blazing Saddles, The Blues Brothers and Pulp Fiction mean there is something there for people of all ages to enjoy. 

The film festival takes place in various venues in the seaside village from August 21st to August 26th. 

The full details can be seen on the below poster or at www.facebook.com/visitblackrock