GUIDE: All the movies and venues for Blackrock Film Festival right here!

What better way to give summer a proper send-off than by attending this free, family-friendly event in the charming seaside village of Blackrock in County Louth?

The Blackrock Film Festival 2018 runs from Wednesday 22nd to Sunday 26th August with movies screenings in 6 locations in the area.

Over the past years, hundreds of locals and visitors alike have converged on the pretty village to take part in the hugely popular “Cinema on the Sand” event and following on from the success of last year’s inaugural Blackrock Film Festival, Blackrock Tourism and Development Group are taking things up a notch with even more great film screenings.

Say goodbye to summer and hello to great film.

Included are some classics, such as: The Quiet Man, City Lights, Blazing Saddles, The Greatest SHowman, The Blues Brothers, and Pulp Fiction.

Check out the poster below for dates and times: