Louth child sexual assault accused sent for trial

A man in his 60s accused of sexually abusing a girl from the age of seven in County Louth, has been returned for trial at the Central Criminal court.

The defendant - who cannot be named for legal reasons is charged with 13 alleged offences on dates unknown between November 1998 and August 2005.

They include nine counts of sexual assault alleged to have occurred at the defendant’s home, two charges of oral rape - one of which relates to a church in County Louth and he is further charged with using a female child for sexual exploitation.

The case had been adjourned when it was last before Dundalk District Court in March, when the Defence solicitor said his client was in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire recovering from an injury he sustained.

The matter was put back to last Wednesday so that a Book of Evidence could be served on the accused.

Judge John Coughlan formally sent the accused forward for trial to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court and granted legal aid for a Senior counsel.