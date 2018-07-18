FLEADH FEVER
Dundalk Credit Union seeks musicians and singers for fleadh celebrations
The Fleadh Fever Sessions will be happening in Market Street Credit Union this Friday
Dundalk Credit Union are calling out for musicians and singers to take part in their Fleadh Fever Session taking part this Friday.
The session will take place at the Market Street Credit Union between 12 to 2pm.
The Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will take place in various venues across Drogheda from the 12th to 19th August.
