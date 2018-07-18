Man held over bomb attack on Gerry Adams' Belfast home

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by PSNI officers investigating last Friday night's bomb attack on the Belfast home of Louth TD Gerry Adams.

Detectives investigating the incident, as well as another incident which also saw an explosive device thrown at the home of Sinn Féin activist Bobby Storey on the same evening, arrested a man on Tuesday evening, July 17th.

The man remained in police custody until Wednesday morning where he assisted police with their enquiries. He was released on bail on Wednesday pending further investigations.

Police also conducted searches of properties in the west Belfast area on Tuesday night.

On Monday, Louth County councillor Ruairi Ó Murchú tabled an emergency motion at Louth County Council's July meeting in which he asked the local authority to show solidarity with both Deputy Adams, Mr Storey and their families.

The motion was passed, with 16 councillors voting in favour, after an amendment was made for it to include ‘all families including those of Gerry Adams TD and Bobby Storey.’

Ó Murchú described the attacks as “absolutely reprehensible and absolutely unacceptable.”

“None of this is conducive to bringing Ireland where it wants to go,” he told the meeting, “Anybody who is involved should really explain their rationale.”

Green Party councillor Mark Dearey did not support the motion, commenting that it should have been made available to councillors the evening before. However, he did say the attacks were “appalling” and described them as “history repeating itself.”

Also speaking at the meeting on Monday morning, Fianna Fáil councillor Conor Keelan added, “Targeting of property or individuals is reprehensible - irrespective of whether it happened now or 30 years ago.”

Last weekend, Ardee Municipal District cathaoirleach Pearse McGeough hit out at those responsible for the attack.

"These attacks are reprehensible," he said. "I understand that Gerry’s grandchildren were in front of his house a short time before the device was thrown.

"There is no excuse for these kinds of attacks which are clearly directed at the leadership. Those that carried them out are obviously getting desperate as they become more irrelevant in the community but they will not deter Gerry or Bobby or indeed the wider Sinn Féin party from carrying on their work."

This article was updated at 11.20am, Wednesday July 18th.