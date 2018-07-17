Search for locals who helped make iconic Heinkel bubble cars

A Dublin man arrived in Dundalk today with his 1959 Heinkel Bubble Car in a bid to track down locals who helped make the rare car in the late 1950's/early 1960's.

Hugh Tierney, who lives in Dublin, but is originally from Donegal, is passionate about the iconic, quirky cars.

He called into Dundalk tourist office and Louth County Museum to get some information and also went to visit a Dundalk man who had previously owned the bubble car.

Hugh is looking to speak to people who worked in, or who might have had a family member working in Dundalk Engineering Works factory where the cars were made in the sixties.

If you have any information to pass on, you can get in contact with Dundalk Tourist Office on 042 952111 or email the Dundalk Democrat at editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie