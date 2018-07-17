Funding chase to revamp Bridge Street is on, says Joan Martin

Louth County Council have confirmed they may look to the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund in order to fund the redevelopment of Bridge Street, in line with the project to upgrade Clanbrassil Street and St Nicholas Quarter.

Bridge Street is not currently set for immediate redevelopment work, despite being part of wider plans drawn up to rejuvenate that part of the town. That is due to a lack of funding but having previously declared it is her intention to find funding for Bridge Street, chief executive Joan Martin says they have already looked into the matter.

It is understood around €3.5 million would be required for Bridge Street and with the Urban Regeneration funding pot open to population centres of over 10,000 – and for projects with a minimum spend of €2 million – it seems the Bridge Street project would fit the bill.

“We would be looking at that,” Martin said on Monday, having referred directly to Bridge Street as an example of the kind of project the funding could be applied for. She urged councillors to come to her with other suggestions for projects that require money.

“I’m actively looking at it. We want to put our best foot forward and get as much money as we can.”