The art of being zen according to Dundalk comedian Lisa Casey

Meditation is a practice that helps to ground you in the present moment and helps you to focus on what’s going on in the now - even if what is going on in the now is a bloody fiasco!

For me, the benefit of practicing meditation is the gaining of self -awareness. Sweet..., okay, bittersweet self-awareness.

Sometimes by taking just a few minutes to sit without the distraction of the phone or TV is enough to make me learn something important about myself and then go about my day in a slightly more peaceful way.

An example of one of these lessons would be, oh, the reason I’ve been eating 8 pounds of chips every night for the past few weeks.

It isn’t because spuds are grounding and help me sleep -- it’s more likely down to the fact that I’ve been feeling lonely and unfulfilled.

Sometimes I resign myself to feeling like I am totally powerless to change my current state of mind, rather than doing what I should be doing - learning to find small manageable ways to make myself a bit happier in these areas.

After I make these self- discoveries, I vow to meditate every day till the day I meet my maker or the day I am rescued by a charming, filthy rich prince who will meditate for me, or make me so happy that I’ll never have to.

But to be honest, at the best of times I find it scary to do it. I avoid the silence. I avoid myself. But why?

To be honest I’m distracting myself from it right now - by writing this column. And after this I’ll give my attention to another task.

It seems the more I become aware of the importance of the practice, the more creative I get with excuses not to do it.

Excuses like “Well I have to write an important column” or “I have to prepare for this stand-up gig”. It’s not like I’m panned out watching Corrie!



But regardless of the excuses, I’m still avoiding the practice, and in turn, myself.

I haven’t meditated yet today. I want to, but it’s for the wrong reasons.

The reason I actually want to do my daily meditation practice right now is actually for some obsessive- compulsive need to get all my daily tasks done so I can finally chill out in front of the TV and feel like I’ve earned it.

I’ve prioritized writing this very column as this task involves disappointing other people if not done. But the meditation? Well, I’ll only be disappointing myself, little old Lisa.

I mean I’m only disregarding the only human on the planet that will actually be with me every minute until the day I die!

Maybe I should stop writing this right now and come back after I’ve done the meditation. Okay, okay, I will.

But don’t be surprised if my writing style changes into that of an enlightened Indian Guru with full levitating capabilities. Okay, I’m doing it, I said I’m doing it!!

After five minutes I’ve learned that I’ve left it too late in the day to complete all the tasks that are important to me, such as working on my comedy.

Instead, I cleaned the living bejaysus out of my house for the best part of the day. (Note to self: I need to pay attention to priorities so I don’t spend the day worrying about these tasks not being ticked off my to-do list.)

So how am I feeling about my meditation? I may not be fully enlightened or floating 6 inches above my settee, but I’m a little less frightened of what’s inside of my own mind.

Now put this down and go spend a bit of time with yourself, or go watch some of my comedy videos... quickly!

www.facebook.com/LisaCaseyComedy/