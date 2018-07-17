Council moving on north Louth flood defence

€63 million has been earmarked to be spent on flood defences in North Louth as part of the National CFRAM programme.

However, no decision has yet been made on whether the projects themselves will be led by the Office of Public Works or, indeed, Louth County Council.

During a detailed presentation on the CFRAM programme heard by councillors at Monday’s Louth County Council meeting, it was revealed that €23 million is due to be spent on flood embankments, walls and two pumping stations in Carlingford and Greenore.

Meanwhile, the Dundalk and Blackrock South areas, the council say, are set to benefit from 17 to 20km of hard defences, at a cost of €40 million.

In Ardee, a 6km stretch of flood embankments and walls to protect homes and premises along the River Dee will cost in the region of €840,000.

However, whilst some councillors welcomed the report, Fianna Fáil’s Peter Savage said he was unconvinced it would come to fruition.

“I can’t see this type of money being spent,” he said. “The OPW has no reputation for moving speedily. I’m not optimistic that the money will be spent despite the well thought out plans.”

Louth County Council chief executive Joan Martin disagreed, however, arguing that she was “confident that this was going to move ahead.

“I would be anxious to make sure we do everything we can to make it possible,” she said.

In reference to the question over what body would take the lead of delivering the programme, the chief executive remarked no decision had been made yet but intimated there was a possibility the local authority could do it.

“I’m anxious to move it ahead. Most of the Louth schemes are considered urgent. If leading [the project] will get it done quicker, much the better,” she added.

Speaking about flooding problems in Dundalk, specifically at Mounthamilton on the Ardee Road in Dundalk, Maria Doyle said people wanted “see the fine detail”, urging that consultation with locals is key.

Councillors Frank Godfrey and Colm Markey queried whether Dunleer was to benefit from the scheme, but council officials confirmed it was not part of the overall CFRAM programme.

Its Flood Risk Management Plan may go to public consultation soon but is being funded by exterior sources.

According to the council, 2,750 properties - residential and commercial - will be protected from potential flooding under the CFRAM scheme, with 2,296 in Dundalk, Carlingford, Greenore and Ardee. Drogheda and Baltray are also part of the programme.