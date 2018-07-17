Councillors praise Dundalk Pride festival organisers for another successful event

Local county councillors Edel Corrigan and Ruairí Ó Murchú have congratulated Dundalk Outcomers on yet another successful Pride festival last weekend.

Cllr Edel Corrigan praised the level of hard work and effort that goes into making the event such a success.

“Each year I come to this event and each year I am amazed by the work that has gone into making it more inclusive,” she said.

“That was very evident today as I looked around at families just having a fun day out. There was everything from music and food to face painting. Something for everyone”, added cllr Corrigan.

“I give them my continued support as they are very much an important part of the Dundalk landscape now and are vital in helping young people who may be struggling with their sexuality see that they are not alone and it is ok to be themselves. ”

Fellow local cllr Ruairi Ó Murchú added that the event was a “safe place” for young people to express themselves “without fear of judgement. Yesterday was Youth Pride and young LGBTQ people between the ages of 13 and 18 were encouraged to attend.

Being here today, what has struck me is that I feel this is a safe place where young people can come without fear of judgement.” Ó Murchú added:

“That makes Outcomers a vital service in the Dundalk, North East area and I want to thank them all for making me and my colleagues feel welcome today. It was a very enjoyable event and I wish them continued success and my continued support.”