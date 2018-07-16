Phone stolen from living room of Dundalk home

A home on the Alphonsus Road, Dundalk, was broken into on Saturday 14th July.

The suspect gained entry through the back door of the home around 3pm and was approached by the homeowner who asked the man what he was doing.

After the man fled the scene the homeowner discovered that a Samsung Galaxy S7 mobile phone had been stolen from the living room.

Gardai are appealing for information on this incident and can be reached at the station on 042 93 88400.