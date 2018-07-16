End of an era as Callan's off licence set to close doors in Dundalk

It’s the end of an era for Park Street, as Kevin and Mary Callan announce their retirement and sale of the family run business, Callan’s Off-Licence in late 2018.

Callan’s was founded by Kevin’s father Hugh in 1941 when, at the age of just 24, he bought a bar and grocery business at 40 Park Street. That business has now operated continuously for seventy-seven years across three generations.

When Hugh opened 40 Park Street it was in the middle of World War II when food and other commodities were scarce. Through hard work and long hours, Hugh, with the help of his wife, Kathleen successfully established a thriving business.

Hugh retired from the business in 1989 and Kevin and Mary took over the reins. They oversaw a period of significant expansion, when in 1993 the opportunity came to purchase the premises next door. This expansion allowed Callan’s to cater for ever changing and more diverse tastes. This hard work and desire to offer improved choice to their customers was recognised when Callan’s was named the Leinster Off-licence of the year, by the National Off-licence Association.

The third generation of Callan’s, Niall has developed a successful on-line offering at irishhampers.ie. Indeed, Niall’s influence can be seen in-store with Callan’s craft beer range which, with over 300 beers in stock, is the largest selection in the North-East. This is complimented by a huge array of gins, collectable whiskies and obscure cocktail ingredients. From Japanese whiskey or fine wines, to Dom Perignon or the world’s strongest beer, Callan’s has over the years come to be the go-to place for the obscure gift for any occasion or budget. Niall has been in the business and has developed a deep knowledge and love for the family trade. He hopes to remain within the drinks industry.

While it’s certainly an emotional time, Kevin and Mary feel now is the right time to take that step back to enjoy a busy and active retirement with their family Niall, Padraic and Cathriona. Life will certainly be different without their 7-day week vocation but they are looking forward to this exciting chapter in their lives.

Kevin, Mary and Niall would like to take this opportunity to thank all their loyal customers and suppliers, as well as the people of Dundalk who supported them over such a long period of time in business. They would also like to thank all their wonderful neighbours and friends that they made over the years in Park Street. Callan’s is a licenced premises for both pub and Off-Licence business and will continue to trade until late 2018. It is on the market with Philip A.McArdle & Son Auctioneers and interest should be routed through their office in Dundalk.