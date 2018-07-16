Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, 16th July 2018

The death has occurred of Brendan Tierney (Jr.) Dundalk, Louth/Dublin



Tierney, Brendan Jr. Dundalk and formerly of Dublin, 13th July 2018, suddenly, at home. Loving son of Erica and Brendan, very sadly missed by his parents, sisters Amanda and Sinéad, children Darren, Paul, Carl, Adam and Tori, grandson Bobby, half brothers, half sister, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandparents Christine and Brendan, nieces, nephews, great-nephew, aunts, uncles, loving partner Michelle and her family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Wednesday 18th July from 12-6pm. A Service is being held in Dardistown Crematorium on Thursday 19th July, at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Crosscare.

Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Sr. Teresa Daly F.M.S.A of Mount Oliver Convent, Ballymascanlan, Dundalk, Louth/Kells, Meath



Late of Kells, Co. Meath. Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at St. Francis Nursing Home. Sr. Teresa Daly Franciscan Missionary Sisters for Africa will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, Franciscan Sisters, relatives and all who knew her.

Reposing in Mount Oliver Convent from Monday. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in Convent Chapel, followed by burial in Community Cemetery.

Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Directors T 0429334240.

May She Rest In Peace.