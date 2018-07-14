Louth gardai issue appeal for missing person

Gardai in Louth have asked the public for assistance in helping to find 17-year-old Tommy Fitzgerald.

Tommy was last seen in Drogheda on July 1st.

He is described as being 6 foot tall, of thin build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing grey shorts, a blue t-shirt and a black jacket with black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked.to contact gardai at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200.