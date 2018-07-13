Coast guard crew called in to remove dead whale from Louth river

Boyne Fishermans Rescue and Recovery Service, Clogherhead Coast Guard unit and Louth County Council were called in to remove a dead whale from the river Boyne earlier today.

The whale was spotted by a person washed up on the Drogheda beach during the week.

Picture: Boyne Fishermans Rescue and Recovery Service

In a post on Facebook, Boyne Fishermans Rescue and Recovery Service said: "Unfortunately today we were requested to assist with the removal of a deceased whale from the mouth of the river Boyne.

"The whale was discovered recently after been found washed up during the week. We provided one inshore rescue boat and crew to monitor the removal."

Picture: Boyne Fishermans Rescue and Recovery Service

"On today's task we also worked with Clogherhead Coast Guard unit and Louth County Council for the removal."