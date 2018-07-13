Christy Dignam to return to Dundalk for 'intimate acoustic' show

Following last year’s sell out show, Aslan's extraordinary singer and frontman Christy Dignam and his lifelong friend and co-founder of Aslan, songwriter and guitarist Joe Jewell, return to Dundalk’s An Táin Arts Centre.

This is an intimate acoustic show featuring the main hit songs of Aslan; Crazy World and This Is, plus some very special cover songs by other artists such as David Bowie and Pink Floyd that inspired the duo throughout their rock n roll career with Aslan.

Christy and Joe relate many great stories of the origin of the songs, and some stories of their good and bad times on the road. 'Some Songs and Stories' is a truly beautiful musical acoustic experience. If you love music and a good laugh, this is the real deal.

Front of House and Marketing Officer, Linda McC says “This show was hugely popular last year – an audience of real fans created a great atmosphere from the start and Christy and Joe’s banter and chat between songs made for a truly wonderful evening”.

Christy Dignam will perform at An Táin Arts Centre for one night only on Thursday 26th July 2018 at 8pm. Tickets cost €23.

Booking can be done at the box office at An Táin Arts Centre on Crowe Street, Dundalk, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie