New era for Irish life as expansion begins in earnest at Dundalk centre

Irish Life has formally broken ground on its new Customer Centre in Dundalk last Friday morning.

Following expansion plans announced in February 2017, construction has now started at Finnabair Business Park, where the new office space will be located. It is estimated that the project will be completed in 13 months.

It is expected that over 200 construction workers will be on site during the construction phase of the project, which will provide a significant boost to local employment in the Dundalk area. The building has been designed by leading Dublin based architects, Wejchert Architects, and is being delivered by main contractor, Stewart Construction. The developer/landlord for this project is The Rooney O’Dea Partnership.

The new site area is 1.6 hectares with an office size of 45,000 sq ft (net). The new building will be an open plan office space over three floors, including associated car park spaces, bicycle parking and landscaping.

It will be of the highest environmental standards, with LEED Gold accreditation, and will also have state of the art technology to support Irish Life’s customer services strategy. Irish Life employees will have access to an in-house gym and a bespoke quiet relaxation area in the building’s atrium.

Irish Life has operated a Customer Centre in Dundalk since 2002 and is a key employer in the area, currently employing 190 staff, which represents a 20% increase in staff numbers over the last 16 months.

All current Irish Life employees in Dundalk will be based in the new building upon completion.

At the sod turning event today, David Harney, Chief Executive of Irish Life, said; “We are delighted to be here in Dundalk for the start of this construction phase, which reinforces our continued commitment to the local area and our employees based in Dundalk. This commitment to a new customer centre demonstrates our investment in the future of service operations in the area, and we look forward to seeing the completion of this project in the second half of 2019.”

Paul Stewart, Managing Director, Stewart Construction, said: “We are very happy to start work on this exciting project and helping to deliver on Irish Life’s further expansion plans in Dundalk, with the construction of this new customer centre.”

Also present at today’s sod turning ceremony at Finnabair Business Park were Irish Life employees, members of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Louth County Council, Dundalk IT, the IDA and local representatives.