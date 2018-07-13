Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, 13th July 2018

The death has occurred of Nuala Lennon of Moorhall Village, Ardee, Louth/Dundalk, Louth



Nuala Lennon, The Village, Moorhall Lodge, Ardee and formerly of The Crescent, Dundalk. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Moorhall Lodge. 12th July 2018. Nuala beloved sister of Patricia and the late Hugh, Maureen Mc Ardle, and Kitty. Deeply regretted by her sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moorhall Lodge, Ardee from 2pm until 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dundalk. House Private.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Frank King of Rock Road, Blackrock, Louth



Frank King, Rock Road, Blackrock, Co. Louth. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Louth County Hospital. 12th July 2018. Frank, beloved husband of the late Anne (March 2018) and Margaret (following an accident March 1970) and dear father of Paul, David, John, Gerald and late Catherine, grandad of Mia, father in law of Eva and brother of the late Bridie. Deeply regretted by his sons, granddaughter, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 2pm until 6pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30 to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.