Dundalk's Matthews bus service announce changes to 10 trip ticket policy

If you are a frequent user of the Matthews coach service, you might want to take note of their new ticketing policy.

The company took to Facebook today to announce that due to "new ticketing arrangements" the company will no longer accept "faded or blank ten-trip tickets" after July 31st.

A spokesperson for Matthews.ie said: "Because of the difficulty of verifying such tickets, Matthews.ie are asking any regular customers who may have faded or blank valid tickets to return them to the company for immediate exchange.

"All a customer needs to do is post their faded or blank current and valid ten-journey ticket to: Ticket Exchange, Matthews.ie, Callenberg, Inniskeen, Co Monaghan.

"All tickets must be accompanied with the passenger’s name, address, mobile number and date of purchase and Matthews.ie will be happy to verify the ticket and provide a replacement.

"If the ticket returned is not a valid Matthews.ie ticket, then no replacement will be offered."