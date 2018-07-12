Dundalk dissident arrested as gardai seize sub-machine gun and 35 rounds of ammunition

A "well-known" dissident from Dundalk has been arrested after gardai seized a sub-machine gun and 35-rounds of ammunition in Drogheda yesterday.

Gardai were investigating dissident republican activity when they found the weapons in a car in the Co Louth town last night.

A female driver who was in her 30s (and was not from Dundalk) was stopped by gardai in the Crushrod area of Drogheda around 3pm yesterday. She was found to be in possession of a "large amount of prescription tablets".

The woman was arrested and is currently being detained in Drogheda Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences against the state act 1939.

A follow-on search was then carried out at a property in Boyle O’Reilly Terrace, Drogheda. Gardai found a machine pistol and ammunition in a parked car at the property.

A garda spokesperson said: "As part of additional follow up searches man in his late 40s was arrested in Dundalk at approximately 9pm on 11th July 2018 in relation to this incident and is also currently detained in Drogheda Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences against the state act 1939.

Gardai are treating the find as a "significant seizure" and explained that the searches were part of an "operation targeting Dissident Republican activity in the Drogheda area".

Louth gardai are also investigating a pipe bomb which exploded at around 12.30am last night in the Moneymore area of Drogheda.

The area was evacuated as a specialist bomb team moved in to investigate.

The area was not deemed safe until around 6.30am this morning when homeowners were allowed back into their houses.