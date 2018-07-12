Accused of till theft from Dundalk shop

Two teenage boys and a man accused of being involved in the theft of a till from a local stationary shop, had their case further adjourned at Dundalk District Court last week.

Ladislav Billo (31) who gave an address at Antrim Road, Belfast and his co-defendants both aged 17 - who cannot be identified because of their age - are charged with stealing the cash register having entered Devenney’s Shop on Crowe Street as a trespasser on March 20th.

Judge John Coughlan heard that one of the teens has sustained a foot injury and was unable to attend court.

He was told that one of the 17-year-old defendants has been engaging with the Garda Juvenile Liaison Office and there’s a possibility that a caution will be issued to him, but the other youth has not engaged.

The case was put back to the 12th of September.