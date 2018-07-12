Fire Service

Dundalk fire crews tackle blaze at derelict building

Omeath

Louth Fire Crews from Dundalk and Carlingford attended a derelict building fire in the old An Tain Holiday centre in Omeath early this morning.

According to Louth County Council there were no injuries reported, but unfortunately the remains of the building was destroyed.

Carlingford Fire Brigade remain at the scene dampening down the area.