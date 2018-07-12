Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, 12th July 2018

The death has occurred of Brendan (Benji) O'Callaghan Annamar, Doylesfort Road, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Beloved son of Anna and the late Billy and dear brother of Emer, Ciaran, Donal, Aideen, Sinead and the late Kathryn. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing mother, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday and from 2pm to 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at at 10.20am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Department, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Wednesday and on Saturday morning, please. No Mass Cards, please, by request.

May He Rest in Peace