JOBS ALERT: Local accountants McMahon Keyes & Co. Ltd are hiring

Carrickmacross based accountants firm McMahon Keyes & Co. Ltd currently have positions available from the 7th August 2018 for the following:

- Part Qualified Accountant with at least two years experience

- Trainee Accountant

Replies via Email to: mcmk33@gmail.com

McMahon Keyes & Co. Ltd

Statutory Auditors, Accountants

& Tax Advisors,

33 O’Neill Street,

Carrickmacross,

Co. Monaghan