JOBS ALERT: Local accountants McMahon Keyes & Co. Ltd are hiring
Carrickmacross based accountants firm McMahon Keyes & Co. Ltd currently have positions available from the 7th August 2018 for the following:
- Part Qualified Accountant with at least two years experience
- Trainee Accountant
Replies via Email to: mcmk33@gmail.com
McMahon Keyes & Co. Ltd
Statutory Auditors, Accountants
& Tax Advisors,
33 O’Neill Street,
Carrickmacross,
Co. Monaghan
