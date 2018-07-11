Jobs Alert

JOBS ALERT: Local accountants McMahon Keyes & Co. Ltd are hiring

Carrickmacross based accountants firm McMahon Keyes & Co. Ltd currently have positions available from the 7th August 2018 for the following:

- Part Qualified Accountant with at least two years experience

- Trainee Accountant

Replies via Email to: mcmk33@gmail.com

McMahon Keyes & Co. Ltd
Statutory Auditors, Accountants
& Tax Advisors,
33 O’Neill Street,
Carrickmacross,
Co. Monaghan