Sentenced to five months for Dundalk church burglary

A 31-year-old man charged with a burglary at St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church in Dundalk has been sentenced to five months at the local district court.

Robert McHardy with no fixed address has been in custody since his arrest on the date of the offence - on June 3rd.

He admitted entering the grounds as a trespasser and attempting to commit theft.

The court was told the defendant had 86 previous convictions including four for burglary.

The Defence barrister stressed that there was no victim involved, no funds were taken and no damage was caused to the premises and explained that his client was only in the general area of the church.

Judge John Coughlan backdated the five month jail term to the date of Mr. McHardy’s arrest.