DEARLY DEPARTED
Deaths in Louth - Wednesday, 11th July 2018
Rest in peace
Rest in Peace
The death has occurred of Rose Clarke (née Meegan) of Cardistown, Ardee, Louth
Rose Clarke (Née Meegan), Cardistown, Ardee. 9th July 2018. Peacefully and surrounded by her loving family in the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Rose is predeceased by her husband Michael. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Miriam, Florence, Deirdre, Laura and Ethna, sons Michael, Peter and Barry, her twenty-two grandchildren, sixteen great grand-children, her brother Larry (New York), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rose will repose at her residence on Wednesday from 3pm to 9pm and on Thursday from 12 noon until prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown arriving for 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am, burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery.
Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to Ardee Hospice Homecare
May She Rest In Peace
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on