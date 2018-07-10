WATCH: Irish Air Corps battle gorse fire across Louth border with Northern Ireland

The Irish Air Corps has been called to help deal with a gorse fire on Slieve Gullion, just over the border between Louth and Armagh.

According to Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe TD it comes "following a request from the Northern Ireland authorities. (It's a) great example of the Irish Defence Forces working with their counterparts in the North to protect communities."

According to BBC NI the gorse fire covers an area of approximately 100 acres and is encroaching upon an area of special scientific interest.

And here they are in action a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/aSFQtJRqKq — Marty Donnelly (@MartydRossa) July 10, 2018

A fire service spokesperson said two Irish Air Corps helicopters are at the scene.

"One is involved in aerial fire fighting and one is being used as an observation point.

"Four fire appliances, specialist wildlife resources and all-terrain vehicles are also at the scene."