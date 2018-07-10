PICTURES: Ramparts river in Dundalk almost completely dried-out

The Ramparts river in Dundalk town centre has dried-out considerably over the past few weeks due to the drought conditions.

If these pictures, taken today, are anything to go by it will be quite a while before it returns to normal levels.

Many rivers and streams across Louth are suffering due to the weather, with Irish Water saying that the continuation of the current weather is putting pressure on rivers, lakes and groundwater levels.

"High levels of sunlight means significant evaporation levels on water sources. The average soil moisture deficit is currently 60mm nationally which means even if it did rain, no water would reach our water sources as it would be absorbed by the ground. The continuation of these drought conditions nationally is putting pressure on water sources as rivers, lakes and groundwater levels drop."

The hosepipe ban will be in place until midnight on Tuesday, 31 July for domestic users and for non-commercial use by commercial bodies.

Irish Water state that they will keep the situation under review and may have to extend the period of time the order is in place.

PICTURES: Tasha Lambert/Facebook