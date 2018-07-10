Lawnmower stolen from Dundalk football club

Local football club Shamrocks FC, based in Fatima, has put up a request on their Facebook page for people to keep an eye out for a lawnmower which was stolen from the club's container at their pitch in Fatima last night.

"We would like to ask everyone to please be on the lookout for a Toro 20960 Recycler Self Drive lawnmower which was stolen from our container last night.

"Unfortunately some low life will probably try and sell it on for a tiny fraction of the actual cost and we ask everyone to please keep an eye out for this."