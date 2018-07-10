Dundalk Brass Band to perform a 'Lidl brass in the park'

Dundalk Brass Band are holding an open-air family day in St Helena's Park on Sunday July 22nd at 3pm.

The band will play for an hour at the bandstand in the park and refreshments will be served afterwards, courtesy of Lidl.

The band played at the Blackrock Raft Race in June and regularly perform at Dundalk Stadium and Stephenstown Pond in Knockbridge.

Dundalk Brass Band is on the go 42 years, having been founded back in 1976.

They are a 20 piece band, and are always on the look out for new members to join. The band practices at the Catholic Young Man's Society building on Jocelyn Street (accessed via lane way on Chapel Street).

For more information check out Dundalk Brass Band on Facebook.