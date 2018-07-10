Up to 13 million litres of water leaked at Dundalk town household

Up to 26,475 litres of water usage a day is being clocked up on a metre at a property on St Nicholas’ Avenue in Dundalk, due to a leak that has not been repaired for almost a year.

Speaking at last Tuesday’s Dundalk Municipal District meeting, Green Party councillor Mark Dearey raised the issue, confirming that Irish Water remain in correspondence with the homeowner but have yet to fix the leak.

“Irish Water came to repair the leak, couldn’t and it’s still leaking,” he said. “It’s 27,745 litres a day. Clearly, it’s a leak.

Dearey said that Irish Water first got in contact with the homeowner to say that over 26,000 litres of water was being leaked daily almost one year ago. Six months previously, a plumber had reported the leak to the company – meaning it has leaking since February 2017, with the potential usage of well over 13 million litres of water in that time.

“This is going on for the guts of a year, since August 7th 2017. These shortcomings in the system puts the rest of us at a disadvantage,” the councillor said.

Dearey also remarked that the issue of funding water infrastructure remains unresolved.