Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, 10th July 2018

The death has occurred of Xave Duffy (née Bradley) from Athy, Kildare, Dundalk, Louth and Glenageary, Dublin



Xave Duffy (née Bradley) Athy native (early life), then Dundalk and finally Glenageary, July 8, 2018. Wife of the late Larry. Mother of Niall, Gary, Fiona, Alan, Sighle, Declan and the late Jane. Will be missed by her children, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing Wednesday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal Thursday to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/Killiney arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Saol den chéad scoth a bhí aici.