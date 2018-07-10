Local martial artists Aaron and Aimee shine at US Open in Florida

Talented local martial arts enthusiasts Aaron and Aimee Collins from Ballagan, Greenore outshone the competition at The US Open martial arts tournament in Florida last week.

Twelve-year-old Aimee and nine-year-old Aaron travelled to The US Open in Florida with their parents Denise and Stuart.

The US Open is the best-known, largest, and most prestigious open martial arts championships in the world and and is recognized by all major sport martial arts organizations as the ultimate test ground for open competition.

The young sport stars competed at the highest level with competitors from 40 countries attending the event this year.

Aimee and Aaron, representing SwiftKick Martial Arts Academy, faced stiff competition in both the Forms and Weapons sections. In an amazing achievement Aaron was placed 2nd, 4th and 5th in the forms division and then achieved further success claiming two further awards in the weapons section.

His talented sister Aimee displayed great determination, skill and stamina also to claim two 1st places and a 2nd place in her Forms divisions, beating off stiff competition from around the world. The young martial arts enthusiast recently won four national titles at the Irish Open, one of the biggest martial arts competitions in Europe.

The young martial artists train with the Irish National Coach, Jessica Grant and her brother Ferdia Grant, travelling weekly to Wicklow to train in SwiftKick Martial Arts Academy. Their dedication and commitment is certainly paying dividends and we are sure to hear more about this talented brother and sister in the future.